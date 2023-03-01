Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Mondelez International worth $678,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

