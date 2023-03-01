Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $74.56 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $153.06 or 0.00643789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,775.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00409118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00567710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00176082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00186410 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,246,556 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

