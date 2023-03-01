Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.76, but opened at $98.20. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $99.20, with a volume of 1,505,790 shares traded.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

