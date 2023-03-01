Morgan Stanley Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $25.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 1,289,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.05. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

