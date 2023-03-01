MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.26

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.26 and traded as high as C$65.44. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$64.60, with a volume of 37,817 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

