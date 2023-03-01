Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down to $25.84

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $23.31. Myers Industries shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 120,750 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $801.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
