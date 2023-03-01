Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down to $25.84

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $23.31. Myers Industries shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 120,750 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

