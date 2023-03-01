Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.91 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 421,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 185,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

