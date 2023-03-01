NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NAOV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. NanoVibronix has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm’s products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, Europe, India, and Other.

