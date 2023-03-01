Navcoin Price Tops $0.0471 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $4,736.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00215178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00100403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,607,418 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

