NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $77.64

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.64, but opened at $83.15. NetEase shares last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 1,109,021 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,079,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in NetEase by 219.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NetEase by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 453,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

