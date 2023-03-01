New Mountain Finance Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

NMFC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 101,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

