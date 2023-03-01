NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $3.11. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,969,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $394,750 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

