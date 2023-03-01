Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,085.12

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,085.12 ($13.09) and traded as low as GBX 980.20 ($11.83). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 992 ($11.97), with a volume of 18,846 shares traded.

Nichols Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,811.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,047.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,083.99.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. Nichols’s payout ratio is -4,561.40%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

