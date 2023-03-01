Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Up 2.2%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 81,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 49,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.65 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

