NULS Price Hits $0.27 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $27.19 million and $1.77 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

