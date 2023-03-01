OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Shares Up 15.4%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 1,185,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 660,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

