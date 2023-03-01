Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.86 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.65). Approximately 92,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 359,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.90 ($0.64).

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

