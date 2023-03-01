Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Up 8.1%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.03 and last traded at $58.86. 114,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 446,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,881 shares of company stock worth $384,571. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

