ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.00 million-$43.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.36 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

ON24 Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 483,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ON24 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ON24 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

