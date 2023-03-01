Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.82. 22,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 82,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Opsens Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Opsens had a negative return on equity of 35.65% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of C$10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

