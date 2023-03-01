Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,916. The firm has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

