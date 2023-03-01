Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE:OVV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,521. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

