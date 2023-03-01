Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Up 720.0% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXLCL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

