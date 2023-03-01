Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 67,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Pan Global Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

