Partner Communications (PTNRY) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Partner Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion $37.00 million 15.14 Partner Communications Competitors $39.38 billion $995.69 million 23.84

Partner Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications’ peers have a beta of 5.35, indicating that their average stock price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Partner Communications Competitors -21.66% 19.15% -7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Partner Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications Competitors 177 634 1136 78 2.55

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 68.10%. Given Partner Communications’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Partner Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Partner Communications peers beat Partner Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

