PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 26,169 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,427,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $912,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, David Spector sold 12,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $741,030.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 432,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

