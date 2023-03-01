Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 1.65% of Perception Capital Corp. II worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. II Trading Up 0.4 %

PCCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,060. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

