Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 372,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,147. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,067,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

