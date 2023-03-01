PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $811,258.67 and approximately $14,298.17 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 728,881,242 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 728,837,126.33494 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.14081187 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,848.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

