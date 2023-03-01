Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.16 and traded as low as C$1.86. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 33,640 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.41.
Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
