Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.16 and traded as low as C$1.86. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 33,640 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Platinum Group Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,560. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $53,570. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

