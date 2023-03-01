Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
Platinum Investment Management Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
About Platinum Investment Management
