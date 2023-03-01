Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 382,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

Institutional Trading of Playtika

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,628.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 515.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.