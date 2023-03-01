PLC Ultima Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $103,879.11 and $17,059.91 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for $214.25 or 0.00911434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00422146 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.99 or 0.28534276 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.