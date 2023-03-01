PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0035

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PotCoin has a market cap of $793,782.26 and $354.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00413668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,538 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.