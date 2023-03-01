PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $432,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PWUP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 144,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

