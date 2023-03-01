Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.82. Precipio shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 14,525 shares traded.

Precipio Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

