Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 1,847.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %
RXDX stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 203,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of -0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.