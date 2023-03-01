Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 1,847.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

RXDX stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 203,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of -0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

