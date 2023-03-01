ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.64) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.64) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PSM traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €9.44 ($10.04). 640,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.21. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.85) and a 12 month high of €13.14 ($13.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

