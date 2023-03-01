Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.85. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 7,488 shares changing hands.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

