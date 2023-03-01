Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $180,994.46

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.19 and approximately $180,994.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00219543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,735.12 or 0.99994887 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,000.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

