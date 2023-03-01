Quantum Tops One Day Volume of $181,007.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.52 and approximately $181,007.60 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00221262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,689.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,000.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

