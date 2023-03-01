QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.14 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $89.14 million and approximately $630.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00219465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117845 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $114,416.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

