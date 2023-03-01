Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, an increase of 1,118.1% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 672,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

