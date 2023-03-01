RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 176,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RadNet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RadNet by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.