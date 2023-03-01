Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 242.4% in February

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 242.4% from the January 31st total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) by 4,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

RVSN stock traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,172. Rail Vision has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.05.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

See Also

