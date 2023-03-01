RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0874 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $11.49 million and $21,045.62 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

