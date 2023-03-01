Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,876 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 2.5 %

RCRT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.