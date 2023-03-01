Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.50

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as high as $28.00. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 23,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

