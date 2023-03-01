Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.10

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and traded as high as $35.80. Safran shares last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 103,741 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.