Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SALM. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
