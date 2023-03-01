Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SALM. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

